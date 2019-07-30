NTA to release OPENMAT Answer key 2019 today on nta.ac.in; check details

-
-
OPENMAT Answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the OPENMAT Answer key 2019 on Tuesday around 5 pm on its official website nta.ac.in. NTA conducted the OPENMAT exam 2019 on July 27 on behalf of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the first time in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across 135 centres. Around 8,476 candidates appeared for IGNOU OPENMAT exam 2019.
The OPENMAT Answer key 2019 will be available for two days from July 30 to 31, 2019 till 5 pm. Moreover, if any answer is found incorrect in the OPENMAT Answer key 2019, the NTA will provide full marks for that question to all candidates.
Important dates to remember:
OPENMAT Answer key 2019 release date: July 30, 2019
Last date for filing objections to OPENMAT Answer key 2019: July 31, 2019
Clarification on OPENMAT Answer key 2019: August 1 or 2, 2019
OPENMAT result 2019 date: First week of August, 2019
How to download OPENMAT Answer key 2019
- Visit the official website of NTA for IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 at nta.ac.in
- Click on ‘IGNOU OPENMAT’ tab on the NTA home page
- You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘DISPLAY OF QUESTION PAPER, RESPONSES AND CHALLENGE OF ANSWER KEY’ link
- The OPENMAT Answer key 2019 will open in the PDF format
Candidates are advised to save the question paper and OPENMAT Answer key 2019 for future responses. To challenge the wrong answers in OPENMAT Answer key 2019, students are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1,000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge shall be entertained without receipt of processing fee.
Benefits of OPENMAT Answer key 2019
Candidates can check their correct answers and estimate their scores, they can also file objections to wrong answer keys to report errors and get their doubts clarified before IGNOU OPENMAT result 2019 is announced.
About OPENMAT
OPENMAT is the entrance exam conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for admission to its MBA program. It is an aptitude test designed to assess the candidate’s aptitude in the management stream.