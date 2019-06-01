Odisha +2 result 2019 may be out today: Here are steps to download marks

-
Odisha 12th result | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to declare the Odisha 12th result or Odisha +2 result 2019 today. The Odisha 12th Result or the Odisha HSC results will be released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in.
Students can alternatively check their result on other websites such as: examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. In 2019, the CHSE Odisha had conducted the Class 12 examination from March 7 till March 30.
Odisha 12th Result 2019: Here’s how to check your results
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2019. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.
Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2019
Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ button.
Step 6: Your Odisha 12th Result 2019 will appear on your screen.
Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.
How to check Odisha +2 result 2019 via SMS
SMS - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Odisha Board students who had appeared for the Intermediate examination must be ready with their CHSE admit cards or hall tickets so that there is no unnecessary delay caused at the time of result declaration.
About CHSE Odisha
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 which would help in regulating, controlling and developing higher secondary education in Odisha.
The administrative function of the Council commenced from September 7, 1982.