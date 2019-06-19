Odisha OJEE Result 2019: Odisha JEE results declared, check details here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Result 2019 for undergraduate and post graduate examinations has been declared today. The OJEE Cell has published and uploaded Odisha JEE 209 MBA results, Odisha JEE 2019 MCA results, B. Pharma results and M Tech results on its official result www.ojee.nic.in.

The result can be downloaded in the form of an OJEE rank card. A list of toppers for the exam for various streams has also been announced. Pradeep Kumar Kampa has topped the MBA exam, Smitarani Choudhury has topped the OJEE MCA exam 2019. Samir Kumar Padhi has topped B.Pharm exam, Saswati Mohanty has topped Lateral Entry OJEE Exam 2019, Pradeep Kumar Barik has topped the M. Tech examination and Swikruti Mohapatra has topped the Integrated MBA exam of

The Odisha JEE paper-based offline exams were conducted on May 18, 2019, while the online exam was held on June 8, 2019.



Follow these simple steps to download your Exam rank card:

Step 1: Visit the officicla wesite www.ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'OJEE 2019 Result'

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number, date of birth and enter the security code in the next window,

Step 4: Click on 'submit' button

Step 5: Your will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future referance

All the candidates who have qualified the OJEE entrance test will be issued a rank card.