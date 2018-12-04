Offers rise 46%, average pay packages up 10% in week 1 of placements at ISB

In an unprecedented final placements season that began a week ago at the Indian School of Business (ISB) at its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses, offers have risen by 46 per cent for the said period over last year. Average annual compensation packages in terms of cost-to-company (CTC) rose by 10 per cent in week one to stand at Rs 2.506 million, as against Rs 2.265 million last year.

Week one of final placements process at has seen recruiters make 1,194 offers as against 816 offers in the corresponding period. What's more, the number of offers bagged by in the first week is also five per cent higher than the total number of offers received in the previous final placement season at 1,136.

Further, yield per company, in terms of the number of offers made by each recruiter, has also risen significantly this year in the first week of placements. According to Kumara Guru DNV, director (external relations) at ISB, as compared to 6.13 offers per recruiter last year for week one of placements, has seen the same rise by 13-14 per cent to 6.94 offers per firm this year.

ISB, which will be placing a combined batch of 886 students from both the campuses this year, follows a system of 'rolling placements' -- a lateral hiring process that is spread over several weeks till February-March every year.

The number of companies visiting the campuses in the first week of placements has also risen by 29 per cent to 172 firms this year, as against 133 firms last year for the corresponding period, the institute stated. Marquee recruiters from various sectors made premium offers, with consulting leading the pack by making 25.04 per cent of offers, followed by IT/ITeS (18.59 per cent), e-commerce (10.55 per cent) and BFSI (10.13 per cent).

With Deloitte, and being the top recruiters so far, around 18 companies made more than 15 offers each. Apart from these, companies such as Bain & Co, BCG, Deloitte, Flipkart, Google, HDFC Bank, LEK Consulting, McKinsey, Microsoft, Oyo Rooms, Reliance Industries, Rivigo, and reported their largest single-campus hiring from ISB this season.

"In some cases, ISB is the only campus where some of these companies visit for their India placements. The unprecedented number of offers, this early in the process, is a vote of confidence on the quality of ISB students," said Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB.

In terms of profiles, too, ISB has had a jump-start in placements with close to 30 companies bringing in leadership roles to the campus. "These are large and leading companies who have brought CXO level of offers, with roles like that of director of strategy, to the campus," said Kumara Guru.







Function Percentage of total offers Consulting* 26.21% Product management 15.16% Sales & marketing 12.14% General management & leadership 11.73% Finance 9.13%