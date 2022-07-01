OFSS Bihar Inter Admission: BSEB extends application deadline till July 5

-
OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for OFSS Bihar inter admission 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is now July 5. The BSEB is accepting for OFSS Bihar Inter admission process in online mode at Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal.
Candidates who are interested in applying for various programmes of BSES class 11 such as arts, science, commerce, and agriculture stream, can do so by filling out the common application form (CAF), at ofssbihar.in. Please note that the applicate window will now close on July 5.
The board in an official notice said, “Bihar Board has extended the date of online application for inter enrollment by an additional 5 days. Now online applications will be filled till 5th July 2022. Let us tell you that Bihar Board has already shared the Common Prospectus on OFSS website www.ofssbihar.in.”
The Bihar board has also issued a letter in this regard to the District Education Officers and all the principals and has directed all schools and colleges to share the date extension information on their notice boards.
The application fee for OFSS Bihar is Rs 350.
Students are advised to go through the common admission prospectus available on the official website of the board before filling up the application form.
How to apply for OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022:
- Go to official website of BSEB OFSS, ofssbihar.in
- Click on 'Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools’
- Submit all the necessary details and upload the required document
- Pay your application fee of Rs 350 in online mode
- Review all information submitted and submit your application
Please save a copy of the result for future reference.
