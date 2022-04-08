OSSTET result 2021 declared; click here to know how to check and download

-
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) on Friday released the marks of the second phase of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (OSSTET). Candidates who appeared for the February 9 examination could now check their results at bseodisha.ac.in.
Those who have scored the minimum required marks can apply for teaching posts in schools of Odisha. The score will be valid till the upper age limit of the candidate as prescribed for recruitment of teachers.
To qualify, candidates from SC/ ST/PH/SEBC category need to obtain 50 per cent and others need 60 per cent.
According to the BSE notification, the candidates can download their results by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. They can also download scanned images of their OMR answer sheets from the official website.
The board had uploaded the answer key on March 8 and candidates were invited for submitting objections up to March 12.
Here's how to download OSSTET Result 2022:
1) Go to the official website bseodisha.ac.in
2) Click on the Results tab and new page will open
3) Click on 'OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2021 (2nd)'
4) Enter your roll number and date of birth. The result will appear on the screen.
5) Check your OSSTET Marks 2022 and print it for future reference.
