Periyar University result 2019 may be out today on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University (PU) is likely to declare Periyar University Result 2019 for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations today on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. Controller S. Kadhiravan told IE, the Periyar University UG and PG results are likely to be declared on January 6. Students, who are awaiting their Periyar University UG result 2019 and Periyar University PG Result 2019, must check the official portal, periyaruniversity.ac.in - for latest updates. The exams were held in November last year.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019’ link under the ‘NEWS’ tab

Step 3: Ente credentials like enrolment number, registration number, etc

Step 4: Download result for future reference

After the result declaration, students can request for exam revaluation, re-checking on the PU website for at least 10 days.

About Periyar University

Periyar University was established by the state government at Salem in Tamil Nadu on September 17, 1997. It is named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E V Ramasamy. The university got 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and was accredited by NAAC with B+ grade in 2007, which was upgraded to 'A' during the reaccreditation in May 2015.