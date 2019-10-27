PGIMER 2020 registration: Applications open for MD/MS courses; apply now

Those planning to appear for the PGIMER 2020 Entrance exam can now apply by visiting PGIMER's official website. The Postgraduate Institute of Medical and Research, Chandigarh, has started the application process for PGIMER 2020 admissions. The PGIMER 2020 examination is being conducted for admissions to MD/ MS courses offered by the institute.

The registration process began on October 25, 2019, and will end on November 14, 2019. Students who wish to appear in the PGIMER 2020 examination have to complete the registration process and submit their application forms by November 14.

How to apply for PGIMER 2020 Entrance Exam:

1: Visit cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2650/63226//Index.html or click here

2: Click on "New Registration"

3: Read the instructions and click on "Close" to proceed

4: Fill the registration form and click on "Submit"

5: login id and password will be sent to your email-id

6: Use it to login into the website and fill the application form

PGIMER entrance examination for MD/MS Courses: Exam pattern

For candidates appearing for MD/MS entrance examination, the theory paper consists of 250 questions pertaining to subjects studied during the MBBS course.

The examination is of three hours duration and there is negative marking.

Application fee for PGIMER 2020

The application fee for students belonging to SC/ST category is Rs 1,200. Students who belong to the unreserved category (including NRIs) will have to pay a sum of Rs 1500 as PGIMER registration fee.