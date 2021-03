Plaksha University aims to challenge IITs, reimagines engineering education

More than five decades after the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was set up in Kharagpur, the IITs still churn out mostly the traditional kinds of engin­eers — mechanical, civil, computer, aero­nautical and a few others. Apart from adding to the list of IITs and taking the total number to 23 — the latest to be set up was IIT Dharwad (Karnataka) in 2016 — little has changed at these hallowed institutions.

But the world has moved on. Keeping that in mind, and the fact that 80 per cent of India’s graduate engineers are found to be ...