PSEB 10th result 2020 out on pseb.ac.in: How to check class 10, 8, 5 marks

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board 10th result likely to be out today: Here's what you must know
Bihar Board 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know details
Bihar Board 10th result to be out today on biharboard.ac.in: Know details
UPTET result 2020 declared on updeled.gov.in: Get direct link to download
JKBOSE 10th result declared on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to check marks
-
PSEB result 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSEB 10th, PSEB 8th result on its official website, pseb.ac.in. The PSEB result has been declared on the basis of a grading system or Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).
Punjab Board will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement, and other additional subjects for matriculation or class 10 students, which are not covered under CCE criteria. This is in accordance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Amrinder Singh who had said earlier that students from class 5 and 10 will be promoted without exams.
Mark sheets to say, 'promoted due to Covid-19'
In an unforeseen move, the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has promoted class 5, 8, and 10 students without completing the exams. For students who have been promoted without conducting exams, the mark sheets will have "promoted due to coronavirus" written on them.
How to check via SMS
Students can also send SMS by typing PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650 to get their result via SMS
How to check the PSEB result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Download the results for future reference
About Punjab School Education Board
Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.