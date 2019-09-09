PSPCL recruitment 2019: 1134 vacancies in JE, LCD, other posts notified

-
The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Engineer (JE), among others. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can visit the cdn.digialm.com to fill and submit the application form.
Only those whose age is between 18 and 37 years can apply for the posts. Candidates should have degree/ diploma in related trade from recognised board/ university to be eligible.
Important dates:
Online application start: 5 September 2019
Registration last date: 1 October 2019
Fee payment last date : 4 October 2019
Exam date : To be notified soon
Admit card available: To be notified soon
Application fee:
- Gen/OBC – Rs. 1,000/-plus application charges
- SC – Rs. 400/- plus application charges
- PWD – Rs. 500/- plus application charges
Payment can be made through debit card/credit card/net banking.
Posts Distribution:
Lower Division Clerk-1,000 posts
Junior Engineer(Electrical)-500 posts
Junior Engineer( Civil)-110 posts
Revenue Accountant – 54 posts
Electrician Grade-II-45 posts
Divisional Superintendant Accounts-26 posts
Steno Typist-50 posts
Internal Auditor-09 posts
Accounts Officer-04 posts