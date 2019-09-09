PSPCL recruitment 2019: 1134 vacancies in JE, LCD, other posts notified

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Engineer (JE), among others. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can visit the cdn.digialm.com to fill and submit the application form.

Only those whose age is between 18 and 37 years can apply for the posts. Candidates should have degree/ diploma in related trade from recognised board/ university to be eligible.

Important dates:

Online application start: 5 September 2019

Registration last date: 1 October 2019

Fee payment last date : 4 October 2019

Exam date : To be notified soon

Admit card available: To be notified soon

Application fee:

Gen/OBC – Rs. 1,000/-plus application charges

SC – Rs. 400/- plus application charges

PWD – Rs. 500/- plus application charges

Payment can be made through debit card/credit card/net banking.

Posts Distribution:

Lower Division Clerk-1,000 posts

Junior Engineer(Electrical)-500 posts

Junior Engineer( Civil)-110 posts

Revenue Accountant – 54 posts

Electrician Grade-II-45 posts

Divisional Superintendant Accounts-26 posts

Steno Typist-50 posts

Internal Auditor-09 posts

Accounts Officer-04 posts