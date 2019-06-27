PU BA LLB result to be declared on Panjab University website, check details

The Panjab University will on Thursday declare the for undergraduate law course tentatively. The results will be released on Panbjab University's website www.puchd.ac.in.

The Panjab University conducted the examination PU LLB 2019 Entrance Examination on June 22 in a computer-based format. The exam is conducted annually for granting admission to nearly 597 seats for the three year LLB course.

Candidates awaiting the results can check their result on the official website. The scorecard can be viewed after entering PU LLB 2019 exam credentials like roll/application number.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their result after it is declared on the official website .

Step 1: Visit the official website www.puchd.ac.in

Step 2: Look for a tab which says PU BA LLB Result 2019 Exam details and click on the same.

Step 3: Enter your credemtials and hit the submit button

Step 4: The result will be dicplayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same and save it for future use