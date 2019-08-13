Punjab bandh: PSEB 12th, 10th supplementary exam postponed; details here

The School Board (PSEB) has postponed Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams scheduled for today due to a call for state-wide shutdown to protest the demolition of Sri Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad in Delhi. The Class 10 maths exam and Class 12 exams of political science, business studies and physics have also been postponed.

PSEB has not yet declared the rescheduled date. Students must track PSEB's official website (pseb.ac.in) for updates.

Most of the schools and colleges in Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala will remain closed.

The PSEB 12th result 2019, declared in May, had seen 86.41% students passing the exam, conducted by the board between March and April, 2019.

PSEB 12th result 2019: Toppers' list

Sarvjot Singh Bansal, Aman and Muskaan Soni jointly secured first position with 98.89 per cent marks, reports said.

PSEB 12th result 2019 or PSEB +2 result 2019: Pass percentage

In 2018, the pass percentage was 65.97 per cent. This year, the pass percentage improved drastically. PSEB 12th pass percentage was 86.41%.

About School Board

School Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.