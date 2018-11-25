Quantitative Analysis tougher than expected in CAT 2018, cheering engineers

(CAT) 2018, the gateway to India’s top management colleges, was held smoothly in 147 cities on Sunday, challenging candidates who haven’t studied engineering with tough questions in Quantitative Analysis.

The 180-minute test, which will select candidates for the 20 (IIMs) and more than 110 other business schools, was divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT experts said QA was easy last year, but this time it was "reasonably tough". Candidates who have studied engineering have an advantage in VA, they said.

Candidates had to answer 34 questions each in QA and VARC and 32 questions in DILR without the option to switch from one section to another while answering questions in one section.

"This offers a level-playing field for engineering and non-engineering candidates who have to spend equal amount of time on sections easier or more difficult to them," said Ramnath Kanakadandi, National CAT Course Director at T.I.M.E, a coaching institute.

IIMs introduced the rule to ensure diversity in terms of academic background and encourage more non-engineering students in their classrooms.

was conducted in 374 test centres spread across roughly 147 cities, up from 141 cities last year. This year’s test was conducted in two shifts of morning 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Last year, CAT 2017 was held on November 26 across 141 test cities.

Total registrations this year saw a roughly four per cent rise over last year. As against over 231,067 registrations in CAT 2017, this year the test saw registrations close at 241,000 after the window was extended by a few days.

According to Gautam Bawa, Group Product Head, Career Launcher, while VARC and DILR were relatively easy or moderately difficult compared to previous years, QA "came out all guns blazing" ending up as the most difficult section in the test this year. This is despite the fact that over the years, IIMs have been relying lesser on QA to encourage more non-engineering candidates make it to through the test.