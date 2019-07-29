Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2019 to be out on August 1; know details

Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2019: The allotment list for the Rajasthan BSTC or the Pre DElEd will be released on August 1 according to the revised schedule. The deadline for registration has been extended until July 30.

Coordinator, Pre DElEd Exam, 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) will declare the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019. Earlier, the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18, but the date was then shifted to July 21, and then again to July 28, and now to August 1.

Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to deposit allotment fee and report for admission to the allotted institute from August 2 to August 5, 2019. Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-DElEd. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was announced on July 3, 2019.

About 700,000 candidates took the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019 and those who qualified were shortlisted for the Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019 process. In the general category Praveen Kumar topped the BSTC exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha secured the first position, confirmed the Minister Govind Dotasra.

Steps to download BSTC 2019 Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, bstc2019.org. Click on the link BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 result

Step 2: Enter asked credentials from your admit card

Step 3: Click proceed

Step 4: Download the result