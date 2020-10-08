Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 declared on predeled.com: All you need to know

BSTC result 2020: The Office of Elementary and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary (DEE), Bikaner, on Wednesday declared the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020. The results were announced by Minister Govind Singh Dotasara at 4 pm on Wednesday evening at the Samasa Auditorium in Jaipur.

This year, a total of 669,000 candidates had appeared in the examination.

Step 1: Go to the official website, predeled.org. Click on the link BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 result

Step 2: Enter asked credentials from your admit card

Step 3: Click proceed

Step 4: Download the result BSTC counselling result 2020





The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed online examination was held on August 31, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.