Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 declared on predeled.com: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 declared on rajresults.nic.in: Know details
RBSE 12th Result 2020: Science result declared on rajresults.nic.in
ICSE result 2020 declared on cisce.org; pass percentage at 99.33%
West Bengal HS result 2020 to be out today on wbchse.nic.in: Know details
HBSE 12th Result 2020 declared on bseh.org.in; check marks, pass percentage
-
Rajasthan BSTC result 2020: The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan on Wednesday declared the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020. The results were announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara at 4 pm on Wednesday evening at the Samasa Auditorium in Jaipur.
This year, a total of 669,000 candidates had appeared in the examination.Steps to download BSTC 2020 Results:
Step 1: Go to the official website, predeled.org. Click on the link BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 result
Step 2: Enter asked credentials from your admit card
Step 3: Click proceed
Step 4: Download the result Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2020
The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed online examination was held on August 31, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor