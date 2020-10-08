JUST IN
Rajasthan BSTC result 2020 declared on predeled.com: All you need to know

Rajasthan BSTC result 2020: About 669,000 candidates took the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2020. The Rajasthan BSTC/Pre DElEd allotment list will be declared soon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan BSTC result 2020: The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan on Wednesday declared the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020. The results were announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara at 4 pm on Wednesday evening at the Samasa Auditorium in Jaipur.

This year, a total of 669,000 candidates had appeared in the examination.

Steps to download BSTC 2020 Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, predeled.org. Click on the link BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 result

Step 2: Enter asked credentials from your admit card

Step 3: Click proceed

Step 4: Download the result Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2020

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed online examination was held on August 31, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 07:09 IST

