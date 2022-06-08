Rajasthan RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 to be out today: Here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Congress-led Rajasthan govt pays Rs 3,000 crore dues to Adani Power
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Highlights: Jaiswal, Hetmyer guide Rajasthan home
IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Highlights: Boult-Ashwin star in Rajasthan's 24 run win
-
The Rajasthan state board will declare the results of Class 8 and class 5 for the 2022 board exams on Wednesday. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the results on their official websites. i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan board is expected to declare RBSE Class 5, 8 results for more than over 27.16 lakh students at 11 am.
The RBSE Class 5th board exams were held from April 27 to May 17 this year, where a total of 1.263 million candidates appeared. While, the Class 8th board exams were held from April 17 to May 17, where in total 1.453 million students sat in the examinations.
The Rajasthan board will announce the the RBSE 8th Class and RBSE 5th Class result 2020 as per roll number and name in pdf.
Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results using their admit card numbers and dates of birth after 11 am on the official website of Rajasthan board.
Nearly 2.7 million students in Rajasthan this year appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams, which were held from March 24 to April 27 in offline format. The results of the same were announced on the official websites earlier this month.
Here's how you can check your RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan state board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Class 8, 5 results link displaying on home page
Step 3: Log in using your credentials, i.e., roll number, date of birth
Step 4: After logging in, your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your results, and take a print out of the same for future references
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor