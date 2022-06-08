Rajasthan RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 to be out today: Here's how to check

The Rajasthan state board will declare the results of Class 8 and class 5 for the 2022 board exams on Wednesday. The Board of Secondary Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the results on their official websites. i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The is expected to declare RBSE Class 5, 8 results for more than over 27.16 lakh students at 11 am.

The RBSE Class 5th board exams were held from April 27 to May 17 this year, where a total of 1.263 million candidates appeared. While, the Class 8th board exams were held from April 17 to May 17, where in total 1.453 million students sat in the examinations.

The will announce the the RBSE 8th Class and RBSE 5th Class result 2020 as per roll number and name in pdf.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results using their admit card numbers and dates of birth after 11 am on the official website of .

Nearly 2.7 million students in Rajasthan this year appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams, which were held from March 24 to April 27 in offline format. The results of the same were announced on the official websites earlier this month.

Here's how you can check your RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan state board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Class 8, 5 results link displaying on home page

Step 3: Log in using your credentials, i.e., roll number, date of birth

Step 4: After logging in, your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results, and take a print out of the same for future references