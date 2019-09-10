RBSE 10th Supplementary result 2019 to be out soon: Steps to download it

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary (RBSE or BSER) is expected to release the RBSE 10th Supplementary result 2019 today. As per the reports available, RBSE 10th Result 2019 – Supplementary will be declared on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2019 Supplementary: Steps to download marks

Step 1: Go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the given homepage, click on the Secondary Supplementary Result or RBSE 10th Result 2019 Supplementary tab.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Students may please note that the supplementary examination results would not be released on rajresults.nic.in.

As for the complete list, the schools would be sent a copy of the name wise result which would be duly notified to the students by the respective institutes.

On Monday, RBSE 12th Supplementary result 2019 was declared. A total 2, 60,582 students had registered for class 12 Science exam out of which 2,57,719 cleared the examination. Under commerce stream, a total of 42,140 students had registered for the examination out of which 41,651 appeared. A total of 91.46% students cleared the exam.

About Rajasthan Board

The Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in 1957 in Jaipur. The Board, presently headquartered in Ajmer, conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. Apart from Ajmer, the board has offices in most of the districts including Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur.