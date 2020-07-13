RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 to be declared shortly on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th result 2020: The Board of School Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) is set to announce the result of senior secondary commerce stream examination today. The result will be announced in presence of state minister Govind Singh Dotasra. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE class 12th result 2020 Commerce :

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter asked credentials.

Step 4: Download the RBSE Class 12 result

Earlier, RBSE announced the 12th results for Science stream were announced. The pass percentage for Science stream was 91.96 per cent.





The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.

In 2019, RBSE released Class 12 Science and Commerce results on the same day. The result was announced on May 15, 2019. Around 42,140 students appeared for Class 12 Commerce stream exam last year. The overall pass percentage was 91.46 percent. Girls performed better than boys with 95 percent and boys pass percentage was 89.50 percent. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of RBSE.