RBSE 8th Result 2019 declared on rajresults.nic.in: Click here to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary (RBSE or BSER) declared on Friday the Students can check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019 on the official websites i.e rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

At least 1.15 million students wrote the Class 8 exams this year.

Here is how you can check your RBSE 8th result:



Step 1: Go to the official website rajresults.nic.in



For a direct link, click here



Step 2: On the given homepage, click on the 'Result Class 8 Exam' tab.



Step 3: Enter your roll number.



Step 4: Click on submit button. The result will be displayed on the screen.



It is advisible for students to download the result and take a print or email for further reference. It is advisible for students to download the result and take a print or email for further reference.

On June 3, RBSE declared class 10th result as well, where 79.45 per cent students passed the examination.

About Rajasthan Board

The Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in 1957 in Jaipur. The Board, presently headquartered in Ajmer, conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. Apart from Ajmer, the board has offices in most of the districts including Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur.