RRB Group C ALP & Technician exam 2018 begins today; All you need to know

RRB Group C ALP & Technician exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has activated links to download Group D Admit Card for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician exam on Thursday, August 9. The exam is to be held on August 13, 2018. Earlier, the Board had released the calendar of issuing admit card for ALP and Technician exams, scheduled to be held from August 9 to 31, 2018. Meanwhile, around 4.7 million (47 lakh) railway job aspirants are participating in the first computer-based test today at various examination centres.
The candidates can download the RRB ALP and Technician Admit Card and RRB Group D admit card (hall ticket) from the official website indianrailways.gov.in. For direct link of respective zones click here
No call letters would be sent via e-mail. Candidates should, therefore, note that they must download these from the right website. Admission to the examination hall without the call letter/admit card/hall ticket is strictly prohibited.
Schedule for e-call letter/Admit card download for the 1st stage CBT
|1st Stage CBT date
|Starting date for e-call letter download
|09-08-2018
|05-08-2018
|10-08-2018
|06-08-2018
|13-08-2018
|09-08-2018
|14-08-2018
|10-08-2018
|17-08-2018
|13-08-2018
|20-08-2018
|16-08-2018
|21-08-2018
|17-08-2018
|29-08-2018
|25-08-2018
|30-08-2018
|26-08-2018
|31-08-2018
|27-08-2018
Here's how to download the RRB ALP admit card 2018:
Step 1: Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in
Step 3: Then it will take you to the list of RRBs portals (zone-wise)
Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website
Step 6: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to ALP & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)
Step 7: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth
Step 8: Download the RRB AlP and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout
Step 9: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date
Step 10: Don't forget to bring the admit card to the examination centre
Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination Details:
|Duration of CBT
|60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)
|Number of Questions
|75
|Types of questions
|Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
|Negative Marking
|1/3rd for every incorrect answer
Special trains for candidates taking RRB examination 2018
The Railways has decided to run special trains for railway examinees in Bihar. The East Central Railway has scheduled the Danapur-Secunderabad-Danapur exam special train for the candidates. Likewise train number 03253/03254 Patna-Indore-Patna exam special will also run for the candidates from August 7-9.
Both the trains have already left for their destinations. It is yet to be ascertained that how many candidates could actually benefit from this, since the notification came a day before the scheduled time of train departure. The RRB exam special trains will return on August 8 and 9. East Central Railway, has asked the divisions to ensure that the trains run on time and it be given the same priority as super fast/ mail / express trains.
05289 Muzaffarpur to Secunderabad special train schedule
03253 Patna to Indore special train schedule
Indian Railways still unclear about total vacancies
However, As the world's largest recruitment drive started today with first stage CBT exam, Railways is still unclear about the exact number of vacancies available for selection of Assistant loco pilots (ALP) and techinicians, reports Business Standard. The Railways had announced earlier it is going to hire over 100,000 people during the current financial year. The first stage of the massive hiring process extended over ten days, between August 9 and 31, was never short of controversies from delay in issuing notifications to allotment of far-away centres to candidates. For the current set of exams, initially, the Railways was planning to hire 26,502 candidates, but it came out with a notification saying that 60,000 people are “likely to be” hired. Around 4.7 million candidates are appearing for these exams.
“The exact number of candidates who will be hired would be known after exams or before August 31,” said a government official. Interestingly, out of the 60,000 jobs announced last week, a small number will be allotted for the waitlisted candidates from the previous exams. It is not yet clear whether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is informed about the change in the number of candidates. Read full article here
How to Attempt a CBT Exam in Railway Examinations
RRB has activated the Mock Test Link for all the ALP Registered applicants. Candidates can take this test if they have a confusion or worried about how to answer the RRB ALP CBT Exam. The step by step procedure to attempt a Computer Based Test in Railway Recruitment Exams is as follows:
- When you enter the Examination Centre, a system will be allotted to you for CBT. You will have to start the test when the invigilator will instruct to start.
- In the Login Page, the candidate has to enter the User ID and the Password (that is given) and log in.
- Soon after logging, read all the General Instructions carefully. The General Instruction comprises of the details of the examination, how to navigate a question and answer a question. Read the instructions carefully before proceeding to answer.
- After going through all the Instructions, candidate have to click on “Next”.
- Now the candidates have to select the Language Mode and click on the agreement of the “Terms and Condition” statement.
- And now click on “Login”
- The questions will be displayed on the screen. Attempt the questions that you know.
- At the rightmost corner, there will be a timely notification to guide you.
- If you are confident about your answer then you can click on “save and next” option.
- If you are not satisfied with your answer, then you can choose/ select “Clear Response”.
- If you have answered a question but still doubtful with the answer, then you can select “Mark for Review and Next”. Answers will be considered for evaluation for this option.
- To change your answer of the question that has been already answered, you need to first select that question for answering and then follow the procedure for answering.
- After attempting the questions you know, click on “Submit” button. Once the allotted time elapses, it will be automatically submitted.
- At the end of the Examination, An Exam Summary will be displayed on the screen.
- Click on “Are you sure you wish to submit this group of questions for marking?”. Click Yes or No.
- Then Click on “OK” to submit.
- At the End, the candidates have to fill in the Feedback Form and submit.
- A dialog box will be displayed saying that- “You have successfully attempted the Exam”.
- Click on the “Exit Button”.