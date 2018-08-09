RRB Group C ALP & Technician exam 2018 begins today; All you need to know

Group C & exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has activated links to download Group D Admit Card for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and exam on Thursday, August 9. The exam is to be held on August 13, 2018. Earlier, the Board had released the calendar of issuing admit card for and exams, scheduled to be held from August 9 to 31, 2018. Meanwhile, around 4.7 million (47 lakh) railway job aspirants are participating in the first computer-based test today at various examination centres.

The candidates can download the and Technician Admit Card and RRB Group D admit card (hall ticket) from the official website indianrailways.gov.in. For direct link of respective zones click here

No call letters would be sent via e-mail. Candidates should, therefore, note that they must download these from the right website. Admission to the examination hall without the call letter/admit card/hall ticket is strictly prohibited.

Schedule for e-call letter/Admit card download for the 1st stage CBT





1st Stage CBT date Starting date for e-call letter download 09-08-2018 05-08-2018 10-08-2018 06-08-2018 13-08-2018 09-08-2018 14-08-2018 10-08-2018 17-08-2018 13-08-2018 20-08-2018 16-08-2018 21-08-2018 17-08-2018 29-08-2018 25-08-2018 30-08-2018 26-08-2018 31-08-2018 27-08-2018

Here's how to download the admit card 2018:

Step 1: Candidates can go to the official website of the RRB zone for which he/she made the application, or visit indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on indianrailways.gov.in

Step 3: Then it will take you to the list of RRBs portals (zone-wise)

Step 4: Candidates can click on the relevant RRB website

Step 6: Then you have to click on the link named Admit Card of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to ALP & Technicians Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018(English)

Step 7: A new window will open and candidates can log in using the registration number and date of birth



Step 8: Download the and Technicians admit card 2018 and take a printout

Step 9: Take the printout of admit card mentioning the exam centre and exam date

Step 10: Don't forget to bring the admit card to the examination centre

Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination Details:

Duration of CBT 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) Number of Questions 75 Types of questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Negative Marking 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

The Railways has decided to run special trains for railway examinees in Bihar. The East Central Railway has scheduled the Danapur-Secunderabad-Danapur exam special train for the candidates. Likewise train number 03253/03254 Patna-Indore-Patna exam special will also run for the candidates from August 7-9.



Both the trains have already left for their destinations. It is yet to be ascertained that how many candidates could actually benefit from this, since the notification came a day before the scheduled time of train departure. The RRB exam special trains will return on August 8 and 9. East Central Railway, has asked the divisions to ensure that the trains run on time and it be given the same priority as super fast/ mail / express trains.



05289 Muzaffarpur to Secunderabad special train schedule





still unclear about total vacancies

However, As the world's largest recruitment drive started today with first stage CBT exam, Railways is still unclear about the exact number of vacancies available for selection of Assistant loco pilots (ALP) and techinicians, reports Business Standard. The Railways had announced earlier it is going to hire over 100,000 people during the current financial year. The first stage of the massive hiring process extended over ten days, between August 9 and 31, was never short of controversies from delay in issuing notifications to allotment of far-away centres to candidates. For the current set of exams, initially, the Railways was planning to hire 26,502 candidates, but it came out with a notification saying that 60,000 people are “likely to be” hired. Around 4.7 million candidates are appearing for these exams.

“The exact number of candidates who will be hired would be known after exams or before August 31,” said a government official. Interestingly, out of the 60,000 jobs announced last week, a small number will be allotted for the waitlisted candidates from the previous exams. It is not yet clear whether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is informed about the change in the number of candidates. Read full article here

How to Attempt a CBT Exam in Railway Examinations

RRB has activated the Mock Test Link for all the ALP Registered applicants. Candidates can take this test if they have a confusion or worried about how to answer the CBT Exam. The step by step procedure to attempt a Computer Based Test in Railway Recruitment Exams is as follows: