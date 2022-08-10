RRB Group D 2022 exam city intimation slip released; Check details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally released the RRB Group D 2022 exam city intimation slip along with the date link on their official website. The announcement was made on Tuesday on the official website- rrb.cdg.gov.in. Candidates who have applied can check and download their exam city slip from the official website.

Along with the date and city slip link, the Railway Recruitment Board has also released the helpdesk link and the mock-test link for the computer-based test for phase 1 of RRB group D exam.

To check their exam city and the date of the exam, candidates appearing for the exam can login using their key details, which includes registration number and date of birth.

Here's how candidates can download RRB group D 2022 exam city intimation slip: Visit the official website of RRB - rrb.cdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Click here for exam city slip for CBT Login using your credentials Your exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen Check for errors and download the slip Take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates appearing for the Group D exam should note that the admit card has not been released yet and as per the notice, it will be issued four days prior to the commencement of the exam. The RRB Group D 2022 exam is to be conducted from August 17, 2022 till August 25, 2022.