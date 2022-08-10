RRB Group D 2022 exam city intimation slip released; Check details here

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
Agnipath hiring: Armed forces must avoid the track Indian Railways took
UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: Early Holi on March 10 with BJP win, says Modi
-
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally released the RRB Group D 2022 exam city intimation slip along with the date link on their official website. The announcement was made on Tuesday on the official website- rrb.cdg.gov.in. Candidates who have applied can check and download their exam city slip from the official website.
Along with the date and city slip link, the Railway Recruitment Board has also released the helpdesk link and the mock-test link for the computer-based test for phase 1 of RRB group D exam.
To check their exam city and the date of the exam, candidates appearing for the exam can login using their key details, which includes registration number and date of birth.
Candidates appearing for the Group D exam should note that the admit card has not been released yet and as per the notice, it will be issued four days prior to the commencement of the exam. The RRB Group D 2022 exam is to be conducted from August 17, 2022 till August 25, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor