RRB JE Result 2019 Declared, 2nd stage CBT likely in August end

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday released the result for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for RRB Junior Engineer Examination 2019.
Candidates can check their result at the RRB Bangalore official website --- www.rrbbnc.gov.in.
For RRB Thiruvananthapuram, candidates can check the results on, www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
As many as 1,0644 candidates qualified in the exam. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear RRB JE CBT 2.
RRB JE 2nd Stage-CBT is expected to be conducted during last week of August or first week of September 2019.
The shortlisted candidates are advised to visit the offiical website to download their City intimation advice to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination.