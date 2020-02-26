RSCIT result 2020 out on rkcl.vmou.ac.in: Get direct link to download marks

RSCIT result 2020: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has declared RSCIT result 2020. Candidates who appeared for RSCIT exam can check their result through the official site of VMOU - rkcl.vmou.ac.in. The written exam was conducted on January 19, 2020.

How to check RSCIT result

Step 1: Visit the official site of VMOU - rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on RSCIT Result link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSCIT January Result 2019 link

Step 4: Enter the district and search by roll number or name and DOB.

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference



Click here for direct link to download RSCIT result

About RSCIT

RSCIT is a state-level basic computer examination conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University. The examination is conducted in every few months to evaluate the basic knowledge of computer technology among the candidates and issue them certificates for the same.