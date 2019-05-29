SBI releases Junior Clerk Prelims 2019 Admit card: All you need to know

The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary examination 2019 in the official website sbi.co.in. SBI Junior Associate/Clerk Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from May 28, 2019 to June 23, 2019. The preliminary examination will be held on June 22 & 23, 2019 while the main examination will be held tentatively on August 10, 2019.

For detailed information, candidates can check 'Acquaint Yourself' booklet, which is available to eligible candidates along with the call letter for the test.

The 'Acquaint Yourself' booklet and the call letter can be downloaded from the Bank's website - sbi.co.in. by entering their registration number and password/date of birth.

In case of queries and problems, call at 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM and 06:00 PM on working days) or lodge query on http://cgrs.ibps.in.

Click here to download SBI Junior Associate/Clerk Admit Card 2019

Important things to be noted:

1. No hard copy of the call letter or 'Acquaint Yourself' booklet will be sent by post.

2. Candidates must carry identity proof on the day of examination- passport/Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving Licence/Voter's Card/

3. Photocopy of identity proof must be submiited along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall