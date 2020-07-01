Schools in Haryana to reopen from July 27; colleges to remain shut

Schools in are set to reopen from July 27 after summer vacations end on July 26, , an order issued by the state department on Wednesday said. However, colleges will remain closed till July 31.

On resumption students will continue to attend classes via video conference, as educational institutions across the country remain closed in view of the lockdown, while staff will be required to conduct and monitor these from their respective classrooms, agency NDTV reported.

"This notice is for teaching and non-teaching staff who used to come to schools to monitor online classes and have been given summer vacations till July 26. Resumption of classes in schools will be decided as per MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines that will be issued later,” Mahavir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (School Education), said.