Assam HSLC Result 2019 declared: Know district-wise result, topper's list

HSLC Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, (SEBA) has declared the results of the (HSLC), or 10th result 2019 today. Students can check the official website resultsassam.nic.in for their scores.

The results are available on SEBA's official website. However, due to multiple users on the portal, the website is unavailable. Students will get access to their physical result after 11 am. In this year’s HSLC examination 396 candidates were expelled.



In the Assam High Madrassa Examination 2019, 9127 candidates took the examination and 5310 came out successful with a pass percentage of 58.18 per cent.

This year, 60.23% students passed

Meghaahree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur has secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019 with 594 marks out of 600.



Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position.



The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks.



Assam HSLC Result 2019: Disctrict-wise result





1. Dhemaji topped the merit list in the district wise performance

Among the total of 12,650 candidates who had appeared in the matriculation examination from Dhemaji, 10,535 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 83.28 per cent.

As many 1782 secured first division, 4039 secured second division and 4714 secured third division.

2. Sivasagar came distant second with a pass percentage of 70.08 per cen



3. Kamrup (Metro) came third with a pass percentage of 69.31 per cent.



Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link

Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference.





Overall pass percentage in 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams was 47.94%.





Last year, as many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board exams, of which 47.94 percent students had passed the examination successfully.

Check ( result) via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS. BSNL users can send SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10 <roll number> to 58888111. Airtel users can send AS10 <roll number> to 5207011.

How to download HSLC result 2019 via app

Students can download mobile app - Results 2019 from Google Play state (developed by Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd)

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2019: Where to check

Other than the official website resultsassam.nic.in, students can also check their on:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

exametc.com

yesresult.com

www.result.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

assamjobsalerts.com

Assam Class 10 Board examinations were conducted by the SEBA from February 14 to March 6. A total of 3,42,702 candidates appeared for the HSLC exams at 857 centres, and 9,441 candidates appeared in the Assam High Madrassa Examination 2019.