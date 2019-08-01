SMFWB to declare Paramedical 1st Round Allotment Result 2019 today

SMFWB Paramedical 1st Round Allotment Result 2019: The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) will declare the result of the first round of allotment for paramedical students on August 1, 2019. Candidates who registered for SMFWB Paramedical courses can check the SMFWB Paramedical result of first round of allotment on the official website of SMFWB, smfwb.in.

The SMFWB Paramedical entrance examination result 2019 was declared on July 23, 2019. All candidates appeared in the entrance examinations for admission to Paramedical courses 2019 are advised to keep checking the website of SMFWB for latest updates about the SMFWB Paramedical 1st Round Allotment Result 2019.



Direct link to download SMFWB Paramedical 1st Round Allotment Result 2019

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the first round of SMFWB Paramedical 2019 need to make online payment of fee between August 2 and 5, 2019. The offline document verification process will be held from 24th to 26th August, 2019 at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital, 1, Khudiram Bose Sarani in Kolkata.

How to check SMFWB Paramedical 1st Round Allotment Result 2019

Go to the official website of SMFWB at smfwb.in

Click on ‘Results & Merit Lists’ tab on the top navigation panel

Click on ‘SMFWB Paramedical 2019 1st Round Allotment Result’ link

Check and download the SMFWB allotment result 2019

About SMFWB

The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) is an autonomous body constituted by the West Bengal government. The Faculty is empowered with the authority to conduct examinations of various paramedical courses according to the course curriculum approved by the state government to award diploma/certificate to the candidates of the approved courses.