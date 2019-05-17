SSC 2018 Phase VI result: Higher Secondary result to be declared today

SSC Selection Post Phase VI 2018-19 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the result of Selection Post Phase VI Higher Secondary Level 2018-2019 today, May 17.

The information is based on the result calender issued by the SSC. The calender states that May 17 as the tentative date for announcement of Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)(Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny) results.

Once declared, candidates who had appeared for the SSC 2018 Phase VI exam can check their results at the SSC’s official website,

Steps to check SSC Phase VI Higher Secondary Level exam results 2019:

1. Visit the official website -

2. Click on 'Results' tab on the homepage.

3. Click on 'Others' tab

4. Click on 'Results' column against the Phase VI examination advertisement.

5. Roll numbers of all the successful candidates will appear on the screen.

6. Save the PDF file for future reference.

The SSC had advertised more than 1000 Selection Post vacancies in September 2018. The positions were divided into three categories; Graduation level posts, High School level posts, and Matric level posts.

The SSC Phase VI examinations were held from 16 January 2019 to 18 January 2019 at several venues across the country. According to reports, 105,390 candidates had appeared for the exam.