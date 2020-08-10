Statsguru: Is NEP 2020 a solution to India's core problems with education?

India modified its vision towards better education through the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020), released late July. It proposes to change the structure of pre-graduate education by doing two things: Begin curricular education at the age of three and then, by grouping education till Class 12 in four categories.

The current model can be described by school education up to Class 10, and then a “+2” level that prepares a student for higher education. The new model proposes a foundational stage up to Class 2, a preparatory stage between Class 3 and 5, a middle stage ...