Syllabus, teaching hours may be reduced for students, says HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday pitched the idea of a reduction in syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the pandemic. This was a day after Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister and minister of Delhi, urged him to reduce syllabus by 30 per cent. Nishank also appealed to teachers and academicians to share their views on the matter.

In view of the current circumstances, we are contemplating the option of a reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year, Nishank tweeted.

"I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision, he said.

In a letter written to the HRD minister, Sisodia had said since people needed to learn to live with now, it would be better if the already existing learning spaces like schools took up that role.





In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.@SanjayDhotreMP @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision.@DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

Noting that online teaching could only complement learning in schools and not replace it, he said it would be a "historical blunder" if the "opportunity" was let to pass by not trusting schools with a bigger and bolder role — to prepare children for better and responsible life and not just for a few lessons of their textbooks.

"First of all, we need to assure every child irrespective of age and social class that they are important to us and all of them have equal right to physical and intellectual space of their respective schools. The clamour of online teaching or older children coming to school first and not the younger ones should be put to rest.

"Online teaching can only complement learning in school, not replace it," Sisodia said and cautioned that no measures be suggested which accords any primacy to children of secondary grades onwards vis a vis primary because learning across all stage is important, whether it is about preparing for board exams or learning to read and write.