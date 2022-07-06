TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 result 2022 out, here's how to check your marks

-
-
The Tripura Board on Wednesday, July 6, declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 and students can now check their results on the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Students can check their results at tbse.tripura.gov.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.
The Tripura Board has conducted the Class 10 board exams from April 18 to May 8 this year, while the exams for TBSE Class 12 were held from May 2 to June this year. To check results, students can visit any of the official websites and download their mark sheets by submitting their details such as roll number, application number or date of birth.
The Tripura board result 2022 is available at tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Here's how you can check your TBSE Tripura 10th-12th Result 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tripura board, tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 2022 Result'
Step 3: Log in using your credentials which are either your roll number or date of birth
Step 4: Submit and your results will appear on the screen
Download and take a print out for future references
Students can also check their results via SMS. To check your TBSE Tripura 10th-12th Result 2022 via SMS, type TBSE<space> Roll number and Send it to 7738299899. The TBSE result 2022 term 2 will be sent on the same mobile number.
