Telangana Intermediate results: When and where you can check your marks

Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination can check their results today on the official website results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.
According to bie.telangana.gov.in, the results will be available after 5 p.m. on April 18, 2019.
The examination for the academic year 2018-19 held between February 28, 2019 and March 18, 2019.
You can also check your Telangana State Inter results via SMS:
You can also download TSBIE Mobile App from Google Play store here to check your results and avail other services.