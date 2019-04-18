Telangana Intermediate results: When and where you can check your marks

Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination can check their results today on the official website results.cgg.gov.in and

According to bie.telangana.gov.in, the results will be available after 5 p.m. on April 18, 2019.

The examination for the academic year 2018-19 held between February 28, 2019 and March 18, 2019.

Here's how to check your Telangana State Inter 1st and 2nd-year result: Step 1: Visit the official websites- results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in Step 2: Click on the result link and a new page will appear. Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number. Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download your result and print it for future reference.

You can also check your Telangana State Inter results via SMS:

TS Inter First Year Result: GENERAL Type TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263 VOCATIONAL Type TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263 TS Inter Second Year Result: GENERAL Type TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263 VOCATIONAL Type TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

You can also download Mobile App from Google Play store here to check your results and avail other services.