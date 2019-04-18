JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Govt to add 200,000 seats in 158 varsities for 10% EWS quota
Business Standard

Telangana Intermediate results: When and where you can check your marks

According to bie.telangana.gov.in, the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results will be available after 5 p.m. today

BS Web Team 

exam results
Photo: Shutterstock

Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination can check their results today on the official website results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

According to bie.telangana.gov.in, the results will be available after 5 p.m. on April 18, 2019.

The examination for the academic year 2018-19 held between February 28, 2019 and March 18, 2019.

Here's how to check your Telangana State Inter 1st and 2nd-year result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link and a new page will appear.

Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result and print it for future reference.


You can also check your Telangana State Inter results via SMS:


TS Inter First Year Result:

GENERAL

Type TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL

Type TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

TS Inter Second Year Result:

GENERAL

Type TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL

Type TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263



You can also download TSBIE Mobile App from Google Play store here to check your results and avail other services.
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY