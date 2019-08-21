After HC approval, Telangana MBBS admission to be completed by August 31

Admission 2019: At a time when admission process has already been going on in most states of the country, the High Court on Monday gave its green signal to academic authorities to complete the medical admissions in the state before August 31, 2019. The admission process in had earlier come to a standstill, but now it is going to start again.

After receiving the high court's nod, the authorities of the colleges and universities concerned in Telangana have now started the MBBS admission procedure. The court has given the deadline of August 31, 2019 to complete the MBBS admission process.

Earlier, the high court had dismissed three writ petitions pertaining to admissions into MBBS courses being made under the supervision of Kaloji University of Health Sciences which was alleged to violated the codes during the admission process of MBBS and BDS. In fact, a few students had filed the plea claiming that the authorities had done something that could affect their chances students in the reserved categories during the MBBS admission process 2019.