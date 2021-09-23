Telangana TS ICET results 2021 declared: How to check online

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12 to prevent Covid infections
-
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET results 2021 have been declared on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. TSCHE has conducted the TS ICET 2020 exam on August 19 and 20 for the candidates seeking admissions into MBA, MCA courses. The result was declared by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
Minimum mark for students to pass the TS ICET examination is 25% or 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. At the same time, no minimum qualifying score is recommended for SC/ ST category student.
How to check results:
* Visit the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in.
* On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET 2021 Result' link
* When prompted, enter asked details including application form number and date of birth and submit the credentials
* TS ICET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
* Download, take a printout for further reference
TS ICET 2021 final answer key has also been made available on the official website. The provisional answer key was released on 1 September.
Students who have qualified the exam will now apply for the TS ICET 2021 counselling round to fix their seats. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of state-wise ranks in the order of merit list of TS ICET.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor