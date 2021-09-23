Telangana TS ICET results 2021 declared: How to check online

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET results 2021 have been declared on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. TSCHE has conducted the TS ICET 2020 exam on August 19 and 20 for the candidates seeking admissions into MBA, MCA courses. The result was declared by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher (TSCHE).



Minimum mark for students to pass the TS ICET examination is 25% or 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. At the same time, no minimum qualifying score is recommended for SC/ ST category student.

How to check results:

* Visit the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in.

* On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET 2021 Result' link

* When prompted, enter asked details including application form number and date of birth and submit the credentials

* TS ICET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

* Download, take a printout for further reference

TS ICET 2021 final answer key has also been made available on the official website. The provisional answer key was released on 1 September.

Students who have qualified the exam will now apply for the TS ICET 2021 counselling round to fix their seats. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of state-wise ranks in the order of merit list of TS ICET.