TS Inter revised result to be declared today: Know steps to download marks

The State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) is likely release the Intermediate Re-evaluation examination results today. TS Inter reverification result 2019 will be available on gov.in and third-party web portals, manabadi.co.in, and Over 9 lakh students appeared for the examinations for the academic year 2018-19, held between February 28, 2019 and March 18, 2019. However, a goof-up by the BIE in declaring the results sparked a huge row and led to suicide by 23 students during last 10 days. Following an uproar by the students and parents and protest by student bodies and opposition parties, the state government announced free re-verification of answer sheets of 328,000 students who failed to secure pass marks.

Many students who passed the exams but not satisfied with the marks obtained also applied for re-verification of answer sheets.