TS Inter revised result to be declared today: Know steps to download marks

The Telangana
State Board of Intermediate Education
(TSBIE) is likely release the Telangana
Intermediate Re-evaluation examination results today. TS Inter reverification result 2019 will be available on bie.telangana.
gov.in and third-party web portals, manabadi.co.in, and manabadi.com.
Over 9 lakh students appeared for the examinations for the academic year 2018-19, held between February 28, 2019 and March 18, 2019. However, a goof-up by the BIE in declaring the results sparked a huge row and led to suicide by 23 students during last 10 days. Following an uproar by the students and parents and protest by student bodies and opposition parties, the state government announced free re-verification of answer sheets of 328,000 students who failed to secure pass marks.
Many students who passed the exams but not satisfied with the marks obtained also applied for re-verification of answer sheets.
Earlier, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) was to declare the TS Inter re-correction result 2019 on May 15, now TSBIE
will declare the Telangana 12th Inter Re-Evaluation result 2019 scores by May 27 today.
Here's how to check your Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd-year result (TS Inter revised results):
Step 2: Click on the result link and a new page will appear.
Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number.
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.
Step 5:
Download your result and print it for future reference.
You can also check your Telangana State Inter results via SMS
:
TS Intermediate First Year Re-Evaluation Result:
GENERAL
Type TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL
Type TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
TS Intermediate Second Year Re-Evaluation Result:
GENERAL
Type TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL
Type TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263
You can also download TSBIE Mobile App
from Google Play store here
to check your results and avail other services.