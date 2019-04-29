TN 10th Result 2019 to be declared at 9:30 am; steps to check SSLC result

Tamil Nadu will announce the or the TN SSLC result 2019 today at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary will be releasing the Tamil Nadu Board on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu and dge.tn.gov.in. The will also available on TN SSLC result app. To pass the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th exam, students need to score a minimum of 30 out of 150 marks in theory exams, and 40 out of 50 marks in practical examination.

The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the TN class 10 examination 2019 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) from 14 March -29 March, 2019.

TN SSLC Result 2019: How to Check TN Result 2019

— Visit the official website link tnresults.nic.in

— Search for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, 2019

— Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

— Enter your roll number for TN 10th Result 2019

— Download the TN 10th Result 2019, 2019 for future use

What happens if students fail TN 10th exam or are dissatified with their marks

Students who fail to qualify in the SSLC exam will be given another chance in the form of compartmental exam to clear their papers. The details of the compartmental exam will be released by the TN board after the result declaration on the official website. Also, students who are dissatisfied with their marks, can apply for revaluation, the process for which will start immediately after the declaration of TN SSLC Result 2019.

About Tamil Nadu DGE

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in February 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.