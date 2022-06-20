TN SSLC Result 2022 to be out today: Here's how you can check your marks

TN SSLC Result 2022 update: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the results of TN SSLC 2022 today, on June 20, 2022. The results for class 10 examinations will be declared at 12 pm today. Students can check their results on the official websites of Tamil Nadu board, at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The TNDGE officials have said that the results of class 10 and class 12 TN SSLC 2022 will be declared at 12 pm and 9.30 am today, respectively. The Tamil Nadu board was supposed to declare the results on June 17, 2022. However, the TNDGE will announce results for Tamil Nadu SSLC exams on Monday, June 20.

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams for class 10 were held from May 6 to May 30 as nearly 900,000 students had appeared for the examinations.

Students can check their results on the official website of TNDGE or they can also get the update via a text message on their registered number.

Once the results will be declared, the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and others will be activated and students will be able to download their scorecard.

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC exams results:

Step 1: Go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says TN SSLC 2022 results

Step 3: Login using your credentials, eg, roll numbers, application numbers

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen, you can download it and take out a hard copy for future reference