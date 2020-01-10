JUST IN
TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 out on tndte.gov.in: Get direct download link

TNDTE Diploma Result: Students can check the result from the official website or can click on a direct link given below to download TNDTE Diploma result

TNDTE Diploma Result 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared TNDTE Diploma result October 2019 on the official website - tndte.gov.in. Students can check the result from the official website or can click on a direct link given below to download TNDTE Diploma result. Do note that the official website is currently down due to heavy traffic.

Steps to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'TNDTE Diploma Oct Results'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other credentials

Step 4: Select the Scheme under which you appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exam

Step 5: Your TNDTE Diploma Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference
First Published: Fri, January 10 2020. 11:16 IST

