TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 out on tndte.gov.in: Get direct download link

TNDTE Diploma Result 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared TNDTE Diploma result October 2019 on the official website - tndte.gov.in. Students can check the result from the official website or can click on a direct link given below to download TNDTE Diploma result. Do note that the official website is currently down due to heavy traffic.
Steps to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website - tndte.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'TNDTE Diploma Oct Results'
Step 3: Enter your registration number and other credentials
Step 4: Select the Scheme under which you appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exam
Step 5: Your TNDTE Diploma Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference