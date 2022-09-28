TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional seat allotment result out, check here

JUST IN
JNU admission 2022: Registration process begins for undergraduate courses
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Tamil Nadu released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on Wednesday. The candidates can check and download the TNEA round 2 counselling seat allotment list through the official website- tneaonline.org.

Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not on the first merit list can check the second list.

Candidates must confirm the allotment on or before September 29 by 5 pm, and failure to do so will result in the cancellation.

"Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second-round candidates, request you to log in and confirm the allotment on or before 29-09-2022, 5 pm. If you fail to confirm, your allotment will be cancelled," DTE on its official website stated.

Here's how to check TNEA counselling 2022 seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the counselling website- tneaonline.org

Step 2: Go to the candidates' log-in section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the email address, password and then click on submit

Step 4: The TNEA 2022 provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the PDF for further reference.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 23:35 IST

