TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional seat allotment result out, check here

The Directorate of Technical (DTE) released the Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on Wednesday. The candidates can check and download the TNEA round 2 counselling seat allotment list through the official website- tneaonline.org.

Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not on the first merit list can check the second list.

Candidates must confirm the allotment on or before September 29 by 5 pm, and failure to do so will result in the cancellation.

"Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second-round candidates, request you to log in and confirm the allotment on or before 29-09-2022, 5 pm. If you fail to confirm, your allotment will be cancelled," DTE on its official website stated.