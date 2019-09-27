JUST IN
TNPPCAHS MPharm merit list 2019: Log on to tnppcahs.org to check results

Candidates who appeared for the TNPPCAHS M.Pharm entrance exam can check MPharm merit list on the official website tnppcahs.org

TNPPCAHS M.Pharm Merit List 2019: The Tamil Nadu Private Professional Colleges Association announced the MPharm entrance examination Merit list. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the results by clicking on the direct link here. They can also check the MPharm merit list on the official website tnppcahs.org. The applicants who have been shortlisted for the admissions would be required to give a declaration that they are liable for losing the admission if any wrong information was found during or after the admission. The admission would be cancelled in such cases.

Process to check the TNPPCAHS MPharm results 2019:

1) Visit the official website tnppcahs.org

2) Click on the MPharm Merit List 2019 link

3) Enter relevant details of application number and date of birth

4) Download the merit list for reference

About Tamil Nadu Private Professional Colleges Association

The Tamilnadu Private Professional Colleges Association is a body of private health sciences institutions in Tamil Nadu affiliated to the Dr M G R Medical University in Chennai.

First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 08:17 IST

