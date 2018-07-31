TNPSC releases Group 4 exam results; check cut-offs, scores at tnpsc.gov.in

has released the result of exam on Monday, July 30th. The results are available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in . The exam was conducted on February 11, 2018 in around 7000 centres in which more than 2 million candidates participated. Here's how candidates can check their results:

Step 1: Go to the website: tnpsc.gov.in

step 2: Click on either of the two given server: Server 1 or server 2

step 3: Click on the result link.

step 4: Enter the registration number.

step 4: Click on the submit button. Your scores and rank will be displayed on the screen.

step 5: Take a print out of your result for future reference.

TNPSC cut-off marks:

The cut-off are also released on the official website and the cut-offs may vary according to the posts.

TNPSC 2018: Vacancy details





Village administrative officer 494 Junior assistant (non-security 4,096 Junior assistant (security) 205 Bill collector grade 1 48 Field surveyor 74 Draftsman 156 Typist 3,463 Steno-typist grade 3 815

The TNPSC exam was conducted in a single shift in wehich 200 objective questions were asked. The minimum marks to qualify the exam was 90.



The notification for the exam was released November 14th, 2017 in which the state's public service commission had invited application for 9351 positions in various departments, namely Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Secretarial Service,