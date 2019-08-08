TNTEU BEd application form and guidelines 2019 released: Important details

-
TNTEU B Ed Admission: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University on Thursday announced TNTEU BEd Admission guidelines and online application form for candidates interested in taking admission to BEd programmes offered in the different colleges. Candidates can check details related to the BEd programmes on the official website of TNTEU, tnteu.ac.in. The application forms for BEd programmes are available in the offline mode.
Steps to download TNTEU B Ed Admission application form
Step 1: Click on the link tnteu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, next to notification Tab
Step 3: Click on the 'Ed Admission Guidelines for the Academic year 2019 – 2020' link
Step 4: The TNTEU B.Ed guideline will appear in a PDF format. Candidates are advised to read it carefully
Ste9 5: For an application form click on the 'B.Ed Admission and Application Form 2019 - 20' link
Step 6: Download the Application form, and fill it manually
Do attach required documents like 10th, 12th mark sheet, passport size photograph, name in capital letters and address proof.
About TNTEU
Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is a University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education.
There are 668 colleges of education is affiliated to the University including government colleges of education, aided colleges of education and self-financing colleges of education. Among them government and government aided colleges have autonomous status.
There is only one UG programme i.e., B Ed, and 2 PG programmes (M.Ed, and M.Phil,) are conducted in the affiliated colleges and the total strength of the students studying in the affiliated colleges is 75,000.