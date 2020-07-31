TBSE 12 result 2020 to be declared today at 9 am: Step to download marks

TBSE 12th result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary is set to release TBSE 12 result 2020 and TBSE 10th result 2020 (old syllabus).

Students who had appeared for the class 12 examination for Arts and Commerce stream can check the TBSE HS results at the official website of the Tripura Board i.e tripuraresults.nic.in/ Those who appeared for TBSE 10th exam (old syllabus) can also check their result from the official website.

Though the Class 10 ( new syllabus) examinations were over prior to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, examinations of some papers of the rest Class 10 ( old syllabus), TBSE 12, Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology were cancelled.

An average of highest grades bagged by the studeñts in the sets of subjects have been used to determine marks for those papers that didn’t go for examinations.

Tripura 12th Result 2020: How to check your scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura Board tripuraresults.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Tripura 12th result link

Step 3: In the given new page, enter your examination registration details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed



About TBSE



The TBSE 12th exam is conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary every year. The board was established by the state of Tripura under the Tripura Act.