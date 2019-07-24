TS EAMCET 2019 web counselling today: Know important instructions

-
TS EAMCET 2019: The final phase of web counselling for Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will begin today (July 24). Students can register on the official website tseamcet.nic.in on July 24 and 25 and book slots for certificate verification. Certificate verification for the students who booked the slot will be held on July 26. After verification, the students can exercise web options until July 27. The provisional seat allotment will be made on July 29. In the first phase, around 49,012 students were allocated seats in the colleges.
A total of 28,817 seats. including engineering ones, are up for grabs in the final phase .
TS EAMCET 2019: Courses in which seats are vacant
Among the major branches:
Electronics and Communication Engineering: 6,232 seats
Mechanical Engineering: 5,871 seats
Computer Science and Engineering: 4,952 seats
Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 4,880 seats
Civil Engineering: 4,739 seats
Information Technology: 765 seats