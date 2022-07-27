TS EAMCET revised hall ticket 2022 released: Here's how you can download

State Council of Higher (TSCHE) on behalf of JNTU Hyderabad, on Wednesday released the revised State Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) hall tickets 2022.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the EAMCET (AM) exam can download their hall ticket from the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The EAMCET exam revised hall tickets have been released only for agricultural and medical exams. The agricultural and medical exams were postponed earlier, owing to heavy rains witnessed in . The exam will now be held on July 30 and July 31, 2022.

The official website reads, "Candidates are advised to note the change in the revised schedule of the examinations and visit website concerned for downloading hall tickets immediately". Candidates have been advised to bring the revised hall ticket with them on July 30 and July 31 for the exam.

Failing to present a hall ticket, the candidate will not be allowed to write the exam, thereby, being barred from the entrance exam.