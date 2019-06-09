TS EAMCET Result 2019 announced at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Check topper list

-
The TS EAMCET Result 2019 has been announced by the JNTU Hyderabad. Students who appeared in the Manabadi EAMCET exam 2019 can check their results on official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Telangana EAMCET Result 2019 is held every year for admissions into Medical and Engineering courses in the state.
According to media reports, Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja of Andhra Pradesh has topped the TS EAMCET exam 2019 with 150 marks.
Direct link to check Manabadi EAMCET result 2019
Apart from the official webiste, students can check their result on partner websites such as Manabadi.com and Vidyavision.com. of the total 2.17 lakh candidates who appeared in the EAMCET exam this year, 1.42 lakh candidates appeared for Engineering while the rest 74,981 appeared for Agriculture and Medical stream exam.
TS EAMCET Result 2019: Topper list
While Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja has topped the exam, B Chandrasekhara secured the second spot with a score of 148.77. G Akash Reddy secured the third rank with a score of 145.50 marks.
In the agriculture/medical stream, Kushwanth from Telangana secured top rank by scoring 155.97 marks.