TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
-
TS EAMCET result 2021: The result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET 2021) has been announced by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad. The exams were conduced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE). Candidates can check their results on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The results can also be downloaded from manabadi.com. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10.
A total of 251,606 students had applied for the examination this year in which 86,644 students applied for the medical and agriculture stream and 164,962 students applied for the engineering exam.
Steps to check TS EAMCET result 2021
1. Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
2. Click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2021’ link
3. Click on 'view results'
4. Enter asked credentials and submit
5. Download the result for future reference
In order to qualify the TS EAMCET exam, students need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks. The final ranks will be calculated based 25 per cent marks obtained in Intermediate second year exams and 75 per cent marks obtained in EAMCET exam.
Qualified TS EAMCET exam? What next?
TS EAMCET counselling 2021: Once the result is declared, qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling session, which will begin on August 30. Candidates who score more than 25 per cent will be considered qualified however, mere clearing the entrance exam does not guarantee admission to college. The counselling will be done on the basis of merit.
About TS EAMCET
Through TS EAMCET examination, students will take admissions in several courses such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in biotechnology, dairy technology, BTech in engineering, pharmacy, food technology. Students can do Bachelor of Science (BSc) honours in agriculture, horticulture, forestry. Other options include Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) and Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor