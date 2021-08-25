TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result

TS EAMCET result 2021: The result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET 2021) has been announced by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad. The exams were conduced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE). Candidates can check their results on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The results can also be downloaded from manabadi.com. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10.

A total of 251,606 students had applied for the examination this year in which 86,644 students applied for the medical and agriculture stream and 164,962 students applied for the engineering exam.

Steps to check TS EAMCET result 2021

1. Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2021’ link

3. Click on 'view results'

4. Enter asked credentials and submit

5. Download the result for future reference

In order to qualify the TS EAMCET exam, students need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks. The final ranks will be calculated based 25 per cent marks obtained in Intermediate second year exams and 75 per cent marks obtained in EAMCET exam.

Qualified TS EAMCET exam? What next?

TS EAMCET counselling 2021: Once the result is declared, qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling session, which will begin on August 30. Candidates who score more than 25 per cent will be considered qualified however, mere clearing the entrance exam does not guarantee admission to college. The counselling will be done on the basis of merit.

About TS EAMCET

Through TS EAMCET examination, students will take admissions in several courses such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in biotechnology, dairy technology, BTech in engineering, pharmacy, food technology. Students can do Bachelor of Science (BSc) honours in agriculture, horticulture, forestry. Other options include Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) and Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD).