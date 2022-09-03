JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

AMU entrance test results 2022 declared for UG courses; check details here
Business Standard

TS ECET 2022 counselling schedule announced; Here's how you can check

TS ECET 2022 counselling schedule announced. Candidates can check the same by visiting the official website- tsecet.nic.in

Topics
Telangana State Council of Higher Education | TS EAMCET results | higher education

BS Web Team 

TS ECET 2022, ECET
The final phase of registration will commence from September 25, 2022 and the certificate verification process will begin from September 26, 2022

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday has announced the schedule for TS ECET 2022 counselling. Candidates can access the complete counselling schedule by visiting the official website of TS ECET- tsecet.nic.in.

As per the official information, "the online e-filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for selection of the Help Line Center will be done between September 7 to September 11, 2022." The date and time to attend for verification of certificate for the first phase is also between September 7 to September 11.

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will begin from September 9 to September 12. The freezing of options will become available to the candidates on September 14.

The provisional allotment of seats will happen on September 17. Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will commence from September 17 to September 22.

The final phase of registration will commence from September 25 and the certificate verification process will begin from September 26 The freezing of options will be available on September 27 and the provisional allotment will be done on September 29. Candidates can pay their tuition fees between September 29 to October 7.

Here's how to check TS ECET 2022 counselling schedule:

Go to the official website- tsecet.nic.in.

On the website, click on the link that reads "TS ECET 2022 Detailed Notification"

TS ECET 2022 notification will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future purpose

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 00:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY