TS ECET 2022 counselling schedule announced; Here's how you can check

The (TSCHE) on Friday has announced the schedule for TS ECET 2022 counselling. Candidates can access the complete counselling schedule by visiting the official website of TS ECET- tsecet.nic.in.

As per the official information, "the online e-filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for selection of the Help Line Center will be done between September 7 to September 11, 2022." The date and time to attend for verification of certificate for the first phase is also between September 7 to September 11.

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will begin from September 9 to September 12. The freezing of options will become available to the candidates on September 14.

The provisional allotment of seats will happen on September 17. Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will commence from September 17 to September 22.

The final phase of registration will commence from September 25 and the certificate verification process will begin from September 26 The freezing of options will be available on September 27 and the provisional allotment will be done on September 29. Candidates can pay their tuition fees between September 29 to October 7.