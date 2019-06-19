TS EdCET Result 2019 to be declared today at 11.30 am: Steps to check score

Result 2019 is scheduled to be declared by the today at 11.30 am. Once declared, students who appeared for the Telangana State Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2019 can check their scores online by visiting the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EdCET 2019 Result or the Telangana BEd 2019 result will also be available on tsche.ac.in and tedcet.tsche.ac.in.

had held the 2019 exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher (TSCHE). The university had held the 2019 exam on May 31, according to reports.

Steps to check TS EdCET Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says 'TS ED.CET result 2019'

3. Enter asked credentials like hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

4. Download the result once it appears on the screen

The TS EdCET is a common entrance test designated as Telangana State Common Entrance Test-2019 (TS EdCET-2019). The exam is held for admissions in to BEd (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State. The two hour test has questions on five subjects - mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.